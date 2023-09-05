The BJP has been attacking the new opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) by repeatedly declaring that the name 'India' is a remnant of a colonial past. Now, a fresh row has sparked between the NDA and INDIA bloc as invites to a G20 summit dinner hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan had written ‘President of Bharat’ on them, instead of ‘President of India’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-led by Mohan Bhagwat wants to change the Constitution of the country by 'removing' the word 'India' with Bharat. "Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar wrote in the constitution--"India That Is Bharat". But Modi and RSS who hate Babasaheb want to change the constitution. Why do Bhagwat and Modi hate Babasaheb so much?" Sanjay Singh said in his post on 'X'.

Reacting on the name change, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "...It has just been a few weeks since we named our alliance as INDIA and BJP has started sending invitations with 'Republic of Bharat' instead of 'Republic of India'. Article 1 of the Constitution reads 'India that is Bharat'. Neither you will be able to take India from us nor Bharat..."

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT! Jeetega INDIA!"

Responding to Jairam Ramesh, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Why is there an issue with saying or writing Bharat? Why are you feeling ashamed, Jairam Ramesh? Our nation has been called Bharat since ancient times and it is even mentioned in our Constitution. They are trying to create misunderstandings for no reason."

While speaking to ANI, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed the Modi government and asked as How can India be removed He said, "...PM Modi had given names like 'Make in India', 'Skill India', 'Khelo India'...They (BJP) are scared of the word 'India', Article 1 of the Constitution says 'India, that is Bharat'...How can this name (India) be removed...?

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that name of the country was 'Bharat' and will remain 'Bharat.' While speaking to ANI, he said, "They have a problem with everything and I do not want to say anything for the. I am a 'Bharatwaasi', the name of my country was 'Bharat' and will remain 'Bharat' always. If Congress has a problem with this, they should find a cure for it themselves."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "While there is no constitutional objection to calling India "Bharat", which is one of the country's two official names, I hope the government will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with "India", which has incalculable brand value built up over centuries. We should continue to use both words rather than relinquish our claim to a name redolent of history, a name that is recognised around the world."

On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of 'President of Bharat', Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "In our Constitution, it is incorporated that 'Constitution of India'. India is an accepted word for the country making it 'Bharat', I don't think is required."

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also in a tweet wrote, "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilization is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL."

Notably earlier this month, Mohan Bhagwat said that people should use the name "Bharat" instead of India, and urged people to inculcate the habit. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal also pitched the proposal during the recently concluded monsoon session in the Upper House, saying that the name 'India' is a symbol of "colonial slavery" and "should be removed from the Constitution".

"The British changed Bharat's name to India. Under Article 1, the Constitution states: 'India, that is Bharat'. Our country has been known by the name 'Bharat' for thousands of years ... it is this country's ancient name and is found in ancient Sanskrit texts. The name 'India' was given by the colonial Raj and is thus a symbol of slavery. The name India should be removed from the Constitution," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

(With inputs from ANI)