'BJP was better than Congress but...': Shashi Tharoor predicts ruling party's 'downward slide' in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor also urged people to not “give up on the Opposition as it could be your next government”.
Ahead the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor explained where the Congress falls behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India' Summit 3.0, he said on Friday the BJP has been better than the Congress "at the last mile of reaching every voter and knocking on doors, their panna prabhari system, etc."