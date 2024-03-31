‘BJP washing machine is legal now’, FM Sitharaman faces backlash over ‘BJP welcomes everybody’ remark
The BJP washing machine jibe went viral after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for welcoming Gali Janardhan Reddy back into the party, highlighting his alleged involvement in a ₹35,000 crore scam and multiple cases against him.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was heavily criticized by social media users over her statement saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomes everyone, even the political leaders with tainted images.
