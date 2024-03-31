The BJP washing machine jibe went viral after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for welcoming Gali Janardhan Reddy back into the party, highlighting his alleged involvement in a ₹ 35,000 crore scam and multiple cases against him.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was heavily criticized by social media users over her statement saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomes everyone, even the political leaders with tainted images. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The party (BJP) is very open. We welcome everybody here. We are welcoming everyone," the finance minister said at a media conclave while responding to a question about whether the party welcomes political leaders who have nine CBI cases against them.

Since being posted, netizens have been outraged over Sitharaman's statement on new leaders joining the saffron party. “BJP Washing Machine is being normalised now, shameless times," one user wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user said, “BJP’s washing machine work is legalised and official now." “Is that a surprise? She is telling what they are doing it already," the third person commented.

The fourth user reacted, “When you can join hands with all the parties why can’t your party member join bjp?" “The more they talk, the more they are exposed," one more said.

The ‘BJP washing machine’ jibe went viral on the internet after Congress displayed a machine on its press conference dais and taunted the BJP over the CBI filing a closure report in a 2017 corruption case against NCP leader Praful Patel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The ruling party's fully automatic washing machine works on one principle — join BJP, case closed," Congress said while raising the issue of political leaders with corruption charges joining or aligning with the BJP.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP for welcoming former minister and MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy, accused of ₹35,000 crore scam, back into the party.

“Janardhan Reddy, accused in the ₹35,000 crore scam, joined the BJP. 20 different cases are against him, including 9 CBI cases. There are allegations of destroying forests and mines. There are allegations of an attempt to buy the judge for ₹40 crore instead of bail," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The BJP is welcoming him with open arms. Modiji is selectively washing corrupt people from across the country in the washing machine named BJP," she added.

Reddy previously served as a state minister in the former Yediyurappa-led government until his jail in connection with an alleged mining scandal.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!