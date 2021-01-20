BJP will not project a CM face for West Bengal Assembly elections: Vijayvargiya

New Delhi : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the party will not project a chief ministerial face for the West Bengal Assembly elections at present.

While speaking to ANI, BJP General Secretary and West Bengal In-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said this is in line with the party's approach where it is not in power.

"Nobody is asking about the CM face in West Bengal elections. In most of the states where the BJP doesn't have a government, we fight elections without chief ministerial candidates. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Assam are examples of this. No chief ministerial face will be projected in (West Bengal Assembly elections). After securing the majority, the party leadership and the MLAs will decide who will become the chief minister," Vijayvargiya said.

"I want to assure the people of Bengal that our CM will work for the all-round development of Bengal. We will provide good governance to West Bengal," he added.

As elections are nearing in West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and supporters are approaching BJP to become its part. However, Vijayvargiya said that the party will accept only those leaders who believe in PM Modi's leadership and the politics of development.

"There are many people who are unhappy with Mamataji and want to come to our party. But we will not accept those leaders involved in cow smuggling, money smuggling and anti-national activities. We will take those who believe in the politics of development and the leadership of Modiji," he said.

While attacking Mamata Banerjee's government, Vijayvargiya said, "Mamata's government is a synonym of violence and on a daily basis our workers are being killed and injured. She has pushed the state into anarchy. We will form the government there and reclaim the Bengal of Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose."

Commenting upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kolkata on January 23 to inaugurate the Parakram Diwas programme to mark the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the iconic Victoria Hall, Vijayvargiya said, "PM Modi will dedicate a museum which will motivate the youth."

The central government has decided to celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 as Parakram Diwas every year.

Last month, the Prime Minister had urged people to mark the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a grand manner. (ANI)

