'BJP will win 400 seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 if…': Congress' Sam Pitroda makes big claim
Sam Pitroda is the chairman of Indian Overseas Congress and the party credits him for bringing telecom revolution in India
Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Thursday reiterated his apprehensions around the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP can win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 if EVMs are not fixed. Sam Pitroda, who recently attracted some ire for his remarks on Ram Mandir, claimed that his comments were "twisted" and that religion should not be complicated by politics.