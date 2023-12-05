After the BJP's landslide victory in India's heartland states, several leaders have been calling out how the party's popularity is limited only to north India. Echoing the same thought, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member of parliament DNV Senthilkumar S, said, “the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the 'Gaumutra' states." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senthilkumar made these comments during the ongoing session of Lok Sabha on Tuesday. His ‘Gaumutra’ remark for Hindi speaking states didn't go well with other MPs and party leaders. Many of them criticised the DMK leader for his statement. Whereas, leaders of parties like Congress distanced themselves from Senthilkumar's point of view.

Several BJP leaders lashed out at the DMK MP for his words and even suggested him to take mental treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Those hurling abuses at Hindi-speaking states need to take mental treatment. Under the leadership of PM Modi, In the coming elections, these people will given a treatment," Bihar BJP leader Nawal Kishore Yadav told ANI.

Senthilkumar's comments responded to the BJP's landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

