New Delhi: Amid a crisis brewing in the state government , Avinash Pande, Rajasthan Congress in-charge, said everything is fine and that BJP will not succeed in toppling the Congress government.

"We had a talk with Rajasthan Congress MLAs who had gone to Delhi and now, after talks, many of them have returned back to Jaipur. BJP is trying to topple Congress govt in state, but it won't be successful. Everything is fine," said Pande.

Pande further said that the Congress government in Rajasthan will complete its five years of tenure.

"This conspiracy has been hatched by BJP and they have been trying this for one year. I can say that all Rajasthan Congress MLAs will work together and Congress government in Rajasthan will complete its five years of tenure," Pande said.

"Congress is strongly working together. All MLAs have trust and faith in the party and CM Ashok Gehlot. BJP is deliberately diverting the present situation," added Pande.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has reportedly been camping in the national capital in an attempt to meet the Congress high command. The two factions led by the top Rajasthan leaders have been at loggerheads ever since the party came to power in 2018 in the state. Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats.

According to ANI's sources, Pilot has sought an appointment with party's interim president Sonia Gandhi but time for the meeting has not yet been given by her. Although Pilot met another party leader to apprise him about the situation in the state and spelled out his grievance.

As of now, many MLAs, who are believed to be in the Pilot camp, are also in Delhi to meet the party leadership. According to sources, the deputy chief minister has the support of nearly 30 Congress MLAs along with many independent legislators.

It is important to note that the controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Sachin Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. The clash between Gehlot and Pilot is also over the post of PCC Chief as Gehlot Camp wants that 'One Leader One Post' formula to be implemented in Rajasthan. Currently, Sachin Pilot is heading the PCC besides holding the Deputy CM post.

"I have not talked to Pilot for the last two days and I'm trying to reach out to him. I have left messages for him," Pande told PTI.

"Everyone should cooperate with Rajasthan SOG. No harm in joining probe," Pande further told PTI.

Meanwhile on Sunday, several Congress ministers and MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence earlier today. MLA Ramlal Jaat said, "In Rajasthan, Gehlot means Congress and Congress means Gehlot. There is no danger to the government and it will complete its term."

State Sports Minister Ashok Chandna said, "People should take lessons from MLAs who left Congress in Madhya Pradesh, they sat idle for months and now have been made ministers as polls are nearing. They will lose the election & ministerial post. People should think about it."

"At a time when we are fighting against Covid-19, BJP is fighting for the power. The Rajasthan government will complete its full term," said state cabinet minister Harish Choudhary on Sunday.

