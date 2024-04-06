BJP worker Sai Prasad linked to Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: What we know so far?
Sai Prasad, a BJP worker from Thirthahalli town in Shimoga district of Karnataka, is said to be in touch with two youths whose houses and mobile phone shop in Thirthahalli were raided last week by the NIA.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Sai Prasad’s name has been linked to the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the case, has reportedly questioned Prasad to present himself as a witness in the case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message