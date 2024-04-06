A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Sai Prasad’s name has been linked to the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the case, has reportedly questioned Prasad to present himself as a witness in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A low-intensity blast at the famous Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru had injured at least 10 people on March 1.

Who is Sai Prasad? Prasad allegedly had contacts with suspects in Thirthahalli and Chikkamagaluru. He is a BJP worker fromThirthahalli town in Shimoga district, according to several reports.

Prasad, who works as a painter also deals in used mobile phones. He is said to be in touch with two youths whose houses and mobile phone shop in Thirthahalli were raided last week by the NIA. Reports suggested that Prasad had sold an old mobile phone to the mobile shop under NIA scanner.

The shop owner had then sold it to Muzamil Shareef of Chikkamagaluru who is in NIA custody. Muzamil was in constant touch with the key accused in the case.

Shareef, the key conspirator, was arrested by the NIA following raids across multiple locations in three states in the case on March 26. He was picked up as a co-conspirator as the NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh. Prasad is likely to be made a witness in the case, reports said.

‘Religious Protection’ Prasad's link with the BJP has not not been official established. Karnataka’s Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was among the first to allege that ‘BJP worker’ Sai Prasad was detained in connection with the case. He quoted a media report published in Public TV in his post on X.

"Do you need any more proof than this that the saffron terrorism that the BJP is running in the state in the name of religious protection is creating serious problems? What does the central BJP, which is imposing RSS ideologies on the country, say to this?, " Rao asked.

NIA version The NIA said it has been summoning and examining all of the acquaintances, including college and school time friends, of the absconding and arrested accused persons.

"The case being a terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may apart from hampering the investigation may also put to risk the individuals being summoned," the NIA added.

The federal investigation agency had last month declared a reward of ₹10 lakh each against two wanted accused Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

