BJP-AIMIM alliance row: Maharashtra unit chief Chavan issues show-cause notice to MLA Bharsakhale

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ravindra Chavan has issued a show-cause notice to MLA Prakash Bharsakhale, seeking answers on the party's alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Akot for the municipal council election.

The state party president emphasised that the party's mission was “undermined” and image “tarnished” by forming an alliance with the AIMIM.

Rough translation of the show-cause letter: “In the recent Municipal Council elections 2025, we have undermined the Bharatiya Janata Party's mission and policy by forming an alliance with AIMIM in Akot Municipal Council. While doing so, we have tarnished the image of the party by not taking anyone into confidence…must immediately clarify why action should not be taken.”

The BJP joined hands with the Congress, its arch-rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership, sidelining ally Shiv Sena. Also Read | BJP allies with Congress, AIMIM in Maharashtra

The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

Devendra Fadnavis reacts Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, January 7, expressed strong displeasure and warned local BJP unit leaders against tieing-up with the Congress and the AIMIM for civic polls in the state. He also directed the units to end their aliances. He said instructions had already been issued to break such alliances.

“I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken,” Fadnavis told a news channel.

After the BJP forged alliances with the Congress and the AIMIM in the local body polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on the saffron party.

Sanjay Raut said, “BJP is a double-standard party. They have made an alliance with AIMIM, and Congress is in Ambernath. Modiji's slogan is to make Congress-free India, but they are in alliance with Congress. They are double-standard people. Don't trust them.”

“Now they have an alliance with Ajit Pawar, but he does not believe in the ideology of Veer Savarkar. But he will give knowledge about Savarkar to the Shiv Sena. If you (BJP) love Savarkar so much, then remove him (Ajit Pawar) from the alliance,” he added.

