BJP-JD(S) clash with Congress in Karnataka as row over removal of Hanuman flag intensifies
The removal of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image has triggered an extensive political row in Karnataka. The BJP and JD(S) staged protests against the ruling party on Monday with several politicians accusing the Siddaramaiah-led government of failing to handle the situation. The Congress meanwhile insists that the flag was removed as permission was only sought to hoist the national Tricolour and the Karnataka State flag.