The removal of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image has triggered an extensive political row in Karnataka. The BJP and JD(S) staged protests against the ruling party on Monday with several politicians accusing the Siddaramaiah-led government of failing to handle the situation. The Congress meanwhile insists that the flag was removed as permission was only sought to hoist the national Tricolour and the Karnataka State flag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused the government of playing politics on the issue, and instigating the people by using police force to quell the public unrest. He also took to Twitter on Monday evening to share photos from a two-party protest in Mandya over the removal of ‘Hanuman dwaja’ in Keragodu village.

“You claim to have administrative experience, having presented 14 budgets (in the state assembly). If you have even a bit of administrative knowledge, set right your government's mistakes first," he urged the CM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Instead of accusing (opposition parties) of doing politics, set things right. It is not us (opposition) who are doing things keeping the Lok Sabha polls in mind…If they don't set things right, they will not be able to walk on the streets," he added.

ALSO READ: Hanuman flag row: Police detain BJP workers in Bengaluru; situation in Karnataka village tense | 10 key points to know Protesters marched from Keragodu to the to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya holding saffron flags amid chants of “Jai Sri Ram" on Monday. Key politicians from both parties — including BJP leaders CT Ravi and Preetham Gowda as well as former JD(S) MLAs Suresh Gowda, CS Puttaraju and K Annadani — were part of the contingent. The group was seen raising slogans against the Congress government as they walked.

BJP leaders and workers also held protests at the district headquarters, condemning the "anti-Hindu policy" of the Congress government and accusing it of "insulting" the national flag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had accused the BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate people with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Hanuman flag row: CM Siddaramaiah defends the move amid protest A row broke out in Keragodu after authorities removed the 'Hanuma dwaja' from a 108-ft-tall flag post on Sunday. Mandya District in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy had said the flagpole's location falls under the panchayat's jurisdiction, and permission was obtained to hoist the national flag, which was done on Republic Day, "but it was replaced by another flag that evening".

(With inputs from agencies)

