Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a press conference on the eve of the big National Democratic Alliance meet (NDA) planned for 18 July. At the conference, Nadda claimed that a total of 38 parties have confirmed their participation int he BJP-led alliance meet.

Nadda's claim comes as a show of support as 26 Opposition parties convene at Bengaluru to brainstorm for their to chalk out their joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The show of strength, in the flaunting numbers by JP Nadda comes as both camps prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. With less than a year to go for the 2024 elections, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the challenger again, both camps are leaving no stones unturned to claim victory.

As BJP-led NDA looks to return to power for a third straight term, , the Opposition parties seek to defeat the saffron party in the elections. The Opposition meeting coincides with the NDA meeting convened on 18 July in Delhi, where some new allies are likely to join the ruling BJP-led coalition.

Nadda welcomes LJP to NDA, boasts of 38 party support

JP Nadda on Monday announced that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA. Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the "NDA family".

Further, during a press meet, Nadda said leaders of 38 parties have confirmed their participation in a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to be held in the national capital on Tuesday

The meeting of the BJP-led coalition is scheduled to be held on a day several opposition parties are set to hold deliberations in Bengaluru to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA meet in Delhi will see the presence of a host of existing and new BJP allies as the ruling party has worked overtime in recent weeks and months to seal fresh alliances and win back those who had quit the ruling combine.

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties arrived at Bengaluru and were welcomes by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM Shivakumar. They convened for a two-day brainstorming session with a call for unity and are expected to chalk out their joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"United We Stand" is the slogan on posters that dotted the streets of Bengaluru with pictures of opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief M K Stalin and leaders of Left and some regional outfits.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in the Karnataka capital on a special plane and were received at the airport by state chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also reached later in the afternoon.

A warm welcome was also accorded here to other leaders like former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Farooq Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), besides Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI) and Jayant Chaudhary (RLD).

ARVIND More Information