BJP’s 5th candidate list: The BJP dropped Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat but retaining his mother, Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The party fielded Kangana Ranaut from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its fifth candidate list for th 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on Sunday. The list mentioned names of 111 candidates, including that of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, former Union minister Maneka Gandhi and Ramayan fame Arun Govil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Kangana Ranaut will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh, Ramayan fame Arun Govil will fight from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP dropped Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat but retaining his mother, Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the fifth list, Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada replace Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sita Soren, sister-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been fielded from Dumka.

Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey, ex-Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde and General (retd) VK Singh were dropped from the list.

The BJP’s fifth list mentioned candidates for six seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 seats in Bihar, one seat each in Sikkim, Mizoram and Goa, six seats in Gujarat, four seats in Haryana, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, three each in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, four each in Kerala and Karnataka, 21 seats in Odisha, seven in Rajasthan, 13 in Uttar Pradesh and 19 in West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a list of key leaders who featured in the BJP's 5th list:

1. Nityanand Rai: Ujiarpur

2. Giriraj Singh: Begusarai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Patna Sahib

4. Kangana Ranaut: Mandi

5. Naveen Jindal: Kurukshetra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Sita Soren: Dumka

7. Jagadish Shettar: Belgaum

8. K Sudhakaran: Chikkaballapur {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Dharmendra Pradhan: Sambalpur

10. Pratap Sarangi: Balasore

11. Sambit Patra: Puri {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

12. Aparijita Sarangi: Bhubaneswar

13. Arun Govil: Meerut

14. Naveen Jindal: Kurukshetra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15. Jitin Prasada: Pilibhit

16. Maneka Gandhi: Sultanpur

17. Raju Bista: Darjeeling {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

18. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay: Tamluk

20. Arjun Singh: Barrackpore {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

21. Agnimitra Paul: Medinipur

22. Rajiv Pratap Rudy: Saran

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!