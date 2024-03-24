Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP’s 5th candidate list: Kangana Ranaut, Maneka Gandhi, Ramayan fame Arun Govil fielded for Lok Sabha polls

BJP’s 5th candidate list: Kangana Ranaut, Maneka Gandhi, Ramayan fame Arun Govil fielded for Lok Sabha polls

Akriti Anand

BJP’s 5th candidate list: The BJP dropped Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat but retaining his mother, Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The party fielded Kangana Ranaut from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP’s 5th candidate list Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut, Maneka Gandhi, Ramayan fame Arun Govil feature in list

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its fifth candidate list for th 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on Sunday. The list mentioned names of 111 candidates, including that of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, former Union minister Maneka Gandhi and Ramayan fame Arun Govil.

While Kangana Ranaut will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh, Ramayan fame Arun Govil will fight from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP dropped Varun Gandhi from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat but retaining his mother, Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the fifth list, Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada replace Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit.

Sita Soren, sister-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been fielded from Dumka.

Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey, ex-Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde and General (retd) VK Singh were dropped from the list.

The BJP’s fifth list mentioned candidates for six seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 seats in Bihar, one seat each in Sikkim, Mizoram and Goa, six seats in Gujarat, four seats in Haryana, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, three each in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, four each in Kerala and Karnataka, 21 seats in Odisha, seven in Rajasthan, 13 in Uttar Pradesh and 19 in West Bengal.

Here's a list of key leaders who featured in the BJP's 5th list:

1. Nityanand Rai: Ujiarpur

2. Giriraj Singh: Begusarai

3. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Patna Sahib

4. Kangana Ranaut: Mandi

5. Naveen Jindal: Kurukshetra

6. Sita Soren: Dumka

7. Jagadish Shettar: Belgaum

8. K Sudhakaran: Chikkaballapur

9. Dharmendra Pradhan: Sambalpur

10. Pratap Sarangi: Balasore

11. Sambit Patra: Puri

12. Aparijita Sarangi: Bhubaneswar

13. Arun Govil: Meerut

14. Naveen Jindal: Kurukshetra

15. Jitin Prasada: Pilibhit

16. Maneka Gandhi: Sultanpur

17. Raju Bista: Darjeeling

18. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay: Tamluk

19. Dilip Ghosh: Bardhaman-Durgapur

20. Arjun Singh: Barrackpore

21. Agnimitra Paul: Medinipur

22. Rajiv Pratap Rudy: Saran

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.