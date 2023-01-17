BJP's 9-point resolution in national executive meeting targets Opposition

BJP's 9-point resolution in national executive meeting targets Opposition2 min read . 05:58 AM IST
The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started on Monday at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.
The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started on Monday at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed a nine-point political resolution on the first day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The resolution was seconded by other attendees including Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Karnataka's State Minister Govind Karjol, said sources as quoted by ANI.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed a nine-point political resolution on the first day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The resolution was seconded by other attendees including Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Karnataka's State Minister Govind Karjol, said sources as quoted by ANI.
In the resolution, Rijiju highlighted several instances accusing the opposition parties of running a negative campaign against the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the resolution, Rijiju highlighted several instances accusing the opposition parties of running a negative campaign against the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a press conference at NDMC Convention Centre here, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that various topics were discussed during the meeting today which included the discussion on the Opposition's derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, G20, and Assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference at NDMC Convention Centre here, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that various topics were discussed during the meeting today which included the discussion on the Opposition's derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, G20, and Assembly elections.
"Today a briefing has been held on how the activities of the 4 states are progressing which include Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Karnataka," she said.
"Today a briefing has been held on how the activities of the 4 states are progressing which include Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Karnataka," she said.
"There have been detailed discussions over 9 points introduced in the resolution for this year's NEC. The first discussion was on how opposition parties are using abusive language for attacking PM Modi ji," Sitharaman added.
"There have been detailed discussions over 9 points introduced in the resolution for this year's NEC. The first discussion was on how opposition parties are using abusive language for attacking PM Modi ji," Sitharaman added.
She accused the Opposition of continuously running negative campaigns against BJP and PM Modi, saying that the Supreme Court "crushed" their campaigns and "exposed them".
She accused the Opposition of continuously running negative campaigns against BJP and PM Modi, saying that the Supreme Court "crushed" their campaigns and "exposed them".
"Opposition continuously ran negative campaigns against BJP and used abusive language to attack PM on many issues like Pegasus, Rafael deal, Enforcement Directorate money laundering, Central Vista, Economic basis-reservations, Demonetization. All these cases were fought in court and judgement has been in favour of the central govt. SC crushed Opposition's negative campaigns and exposed them through legal responses," the Finance Minister said, ANI reported.
"Opposition continuously ran negative campaigns against BJP and used abusive language to attack PM on many issues like Pegasus, Rafael deal, Enforcement Directorate money laundering, Central Vista, Economic basis-reservations, Demonetization. All these cases were fought in court and judgement has been in favour of the central govt. SC crushed Opposition's negative campaigns and exposed them through legal responses," the Finance Minister said, ANI reported.
During the meeting, BJP national chief JP Nadda asserted the party has to win all nine state elections this year and then general elections in 2024.
During the meeting, BJP national chief JP Nadda asserted the party has to win all nine state elections this year and then general elections in 2024.
The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started on Monday at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.
The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started on Monday at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders also participated at the key meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders also participated at the key meeting.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)