BJP's ad campaign attempting to link opposition party to George Soros: Congress urges EC to take action
Congress Party complained about BJP's attempt to link Congress campaign to George Soros. They requested ECI to act against the authors of false propaganda.
The Congress on Tuesday filed a formal complaint against the BJP alleging that it is trying to malign the image of the opposition party by using cropped and distorted videos in its advertisement campaign. The Grand Old Party further stated that the BJP is maliciously attempting to link the Congress campaign to billionaire financier George Soros.