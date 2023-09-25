Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said the party's central leadership would give a ‘timely response’ to the AIADMK after it broke away from the National Democratic Alliance. The politician is believed to be one of the reasons behind worsening ties with AIADMK leaders calling him ‘pest’ and rabble-rouser'. The BJP leader is currently on his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ (My Land My People) yatra and had initially refused to comment on the matter.

The relationship between the AIADMK and the BJP has hit a low in the last few months with leaders from both sides frequently engaging in a war of words. Top AIADMK leaders had met with their BJP counterparts in Delhi last week. The development came mere days after the party announced that the BJP was no longer their ally.

AIADMK leaders alleged that BJP State President Annamalai was crossing the "alliance dharma" lines. They also heavily criticised Annamalai for his remarks on Annadurai and Periyar.

(With inputs from agencies)

