BJP's Annamalai breaks silence after AIADMK snaps alliance, says 'will give timely response'1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds to AIADMK's break from NDA.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said the party's central leadership would give a ‘timely response’ to the AIADMK after it broke away from the National Democratic Alliance. The politician is believed to be one of the reasons behind worsening ties with AIADMK leaders calling him ‘pest’ and rabble-rouser'. The BJP leader is currently on his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ (My Land My People) yatra and had initially refused to comment on the matter.