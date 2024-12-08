The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday claimed that senior Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

The saffron party also targetted Rahul Gandhi and claimed that George Soros and Rahul Gandhi have same sentiments regarding the 'Adani issue'.

In a series of posts on X, the official handle of the saffron party said that Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

Also Read | BJP links Rahul Gandhi with US billionaire George Soros, Congress protests

“Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity. This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections,” reads the post.

The BJP further claimed that Sonia Gandhi's chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation led to a partnership with the George Soros Foundation, "displaying the influence of foreign funding on Indian organisations".

"Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has publicly acknowledged George Soros as an 'old friend'. It's something truly noteworthy," it said.

The BJP's allegations come after it claimed on Thursday that the US "deep state" colluded with OCCRP and Rahul Gandhi to damage India's image.

“Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Adani was live telecast by George Soros-funded OCCRP, which Gandhi used as a source to criticise Adani. It shows nothing but their strong and dangerous relationship and highlights their attempts to derail the Indian economy.”

The US on Saturday rejected BJP's allegations that organisations funded by its State Department and elements in the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.

A spokesperson at the US embassy described the allegations as "disappointing" and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world.

Also Read | BJP accuses US State Dept of trying to ‘destabilise’ India