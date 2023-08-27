BJP’s CP Joshi slams Gehlot for hailing Nehru for ISRO's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Joshi alleges that during the Congress rule conspiracies were hatched against scientists and they were jailed
Slamming Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot who hailed former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for ISRO's successful mission to the lunar south pole, state BJP chief C P Joshi alleged on Sunday that during the Congress rule conspiracies were hatched against scientists and they were jailed.