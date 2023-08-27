Slamming Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot who hailed former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for ISRO's successful mission to the lunar south pole, state BJP chief C P Joshi alleged on Sunday that during the Congress rule conspiracies were hatched against scientists and they were jailed.

"Under Congress rule, scientists got no facilities and were sent to jail by hatching conspiracies," Joshi alleged.

Joshi claimed that it was under the Narendra Modi government that proper facilities and resources were provided to the scientific community for the first time.

"Many prime ministers have come and gone. But for the first time under Modi, resources and facilities were given to scientists and India became the first country to land on the south pole of the Moon," the BJP leader said.

On 23 August, India's Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar south pole.

Gehlot had taken note of the "hard work" by ISRO scientists and also gave credit to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for the achievement.

"This unprecedented world-level success achieved by the country is the result of the tireless work of scientists and the foresight of Nehru ji and Indira ji towards space research. India has become a global space power today by setting up an institute for space research only a few years after independence," the Rajasthan chief minister had said.

Gehlot made such a statement out of fear that his "misdeeds hidden in the 'red diary' which holds details of financial irregularities of his government" will get exposed, alleged Joshi.

"These days Gehlot is afraid of the red diary and of losing the election. To hide the black deeds and corruption under the Congress government, he makes such statements. But the public now knows the truth and will not spare the Congress," the BJP chief of the poll-bound state said.