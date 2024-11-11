BJP’s ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ slogan finds place in Maharashtra newspaper days ahead of the polls

The opposition criticized Kharge's statement on the Mahayuti government, claiming it was formed by undermining Shiv Sena and NCP. Kharge also condemned BJP's divisive slogans, while Modi's 'ek hain toh safe hain' gained traction amid election campaigning in Maharashtra.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally for the Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally for the Jharkhand Assembly elections.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ek hain toh safe hain' statement, which was initially coined to criticise Congress for allegedly engaging in divisive politics, has now become a popular slogan all over the country. So much so, that it has featured prominently in newspapers across poll-boud Maharashtra on Monday.

The newspaper advertisement released by the BJP also features the logos of its Mahayuti alliance partners, Shiv Sena and the NCP.

At a recent poll rally in Maharashtra, PM Modi slammed Congress saying that they make one caste fight against another. "They do not want SCs, STs and OBCs to progress and get their due recognition. Remember, ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ (We are safe if we are united).”

Congress says ‘competition of slogans’

The statement was strongly criticised by opposition.

Kharge said at a press conference, Mahayuti government has not been formed on the basis of any ideology but by breaking the MLAs of undivided Shiv Sena and NCP.

While Kharge campaigned in Maharashtra, party leader Rahul Gandhi sought votes for Congress and JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand.

Kharge targeted BJP over slogan 'batenge to katenge', saying it was divisive.

The Congress president said while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was raising the slogan of 'batenge toh katenge', Prime Minister Narendra Modi was saying, 'ek hain toh safe hain'.

He said it seems "there was a competition" between PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath for coining such slogans that they should decide "whose slogan should be propagated".

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Sanjay Raut said, "Why has the need arisen for the PM to say things like these. 'Batenge toh katenge' did not work here and the people of Maharashtra threw it out. Now 'ek hain toh safe hain', who is he trying to unite and who is he trying to save? Are all the people of the state and country not yours? We are safe in Maharashtra and we want to be safer so we will throw BJP out."

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
BJP's 'ek hain toh safe hain' slogan finds place in Maharashtra newspaper days ahead of the polls

