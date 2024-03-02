BJP's first list out : Four new faces to contest Lok Sabha 2024 polls in Delhi
The first list announced on Saturday did not feature names of sitting members of parliament from Delhi such as Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi), former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi and Pravesh Vema (West Delhi).
The biggest surprises in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) list of 195 candidates released on March 2 came from the national capital. The saffron party has fielded four new faces among five candidates for the seven seats in Delhi.
