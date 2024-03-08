Hello User
BJP's Giriraj Singh 'thanks' Omar Abdullah after his criticism of Lalu Prasad Yadav

BJP's Giriraj Singh 'thanks' Omar Abdullah after his criticism of Lalu Prasad Yadav

Livemint

BJP leader Giriraj Singh commends Omar Abdullah for condemning personal attacks on PM Modi. Giriraj Singh acknowledges Abdullah's remarks on the consequences of making personal comments about Modi.

Omar Abdullah's remarks came in response to a question about RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s jibe on the prime minister for having no family.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah garnered praise from BJP leaders on Friday after censuring personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks came in the wake of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's parivarvaad jibe against the PM. Union Minister Giriraj Singh thanked the National Conference chief for asserting that personal remarks against Modi have been known to backfire.

“I thank Omar Abdullah. He should teach Lalu Yadav, what he should say and what should not. No matter how much they hurl abuses at Modi, people will bring him back with '400 paar' in the coming Lok Sabha elections," said Singh.

Abdullah had earlier

(With inputs from agencies)

