Gandhinagar: Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday afternoon. Fondly addressed as 'Dada' by his supporters, Bhupendrabhai Rajnikanthbhai Patel is set to become the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat. Patel has been invited on Monday by Governor Acharya Devvrat to the oath as the chief minister.

Here is all you need to know about the new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel:

1) 59-year-old BJP leader Patel is a first-time MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, a post previously held by Anandiben Patel.

2) He had won his maiden seat by a margin of 117,000 votes in 2017.

3) He grabbed more than 72 per cent of the vote share in the Ghatlodia constituency during the 2017 assembly polls.

4) Patel is, however, not a new face in politics and has served as the Ahmedabad municipal councillor.

5) Patel, who holds a diploma in civil engineering, also served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

6) Patel is also a trustee at Patidar organizations Sardar Dham and Vishwa Umiya Foundation.

7) The choice of a Patel name is important for BJP because besides being a Patidar, he is also a Kadva Patel.

8) He will be the first Chief Minister in Gujarat from the Kadva Patel community which forms nearly 12.4 per cent of the state's population.

9) Till now all the other "Patel" chief ministers of Gujarat were from the Leuva Patel community.

10) It is believed that Patel holds a strong influence in the Patidar community in Gujarat which the BJP party has banked upon to win the upcoming elections.

In a surprise move, Vijay Rupani had tendered resignation on Saturday as the Chief Minister,

In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.