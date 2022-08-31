Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
BJP leader Seema Patra arrested by Jharkhand police for allegedly torturing tribal help

BJP leader Seema Patra arrested by Jharkhand police for allegedly torturing tribal help

Police in Jharkhand’s capital city rescued a 29-year-old tribal woman allegedly tortured for years in captivity by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader Seema Patra amid building outrage as details emerged of the brutality the victim endured. 
  • Seema Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of the woman, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra's arrest

Suspended BJP leader and wife of a retired IAS officer, Seema Patra was today arrested by the Jharkhand police on allegations of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help Sunita, police sources said.

The now suspended BJP leader was arrested after the Ranchi Police had rescued the woman from Patra's residence last week acting on a tip-off from a government employee.

The statement of the domestic help was recorded before a magistrate by the Jharkhand Police after she was rescued from Patra's residence last week. Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's posh Ashok Nagar area for several years.

Seema Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of the woman, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra's arrest.

Governor Ramesh Bais too on Tuesday asked DGP Neeraj Sinha as to why no action has been taken against suspended BJP leader. Members of various tribal outfits visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the woman is undergoing treatment and met her on Tuesday.

* With inputs from Agencies

