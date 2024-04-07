BJP's Madhavi Latha mocks LS rival Asadduddin Owaisi, calls him friend of ‘ISIS people’: 'Look at the level of his…'
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Lok Sabha Madhavi Latha mocked her Lok Sabha constituency rival Asadduddin Owaisi after he claimed of receiving death threats. BJP's Latha is a philanthrophist who has worked with Muslim women groups in Hyderabad
Taking a sharp dig at Asadduddin Owaisi, BJP's Madhavi Latha called the four-time Hyderabad MP a “friend of people from ISIS" and mocked him for his claim of receiving death threats.
