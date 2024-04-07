Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Lok Sabha Madhavi Latha mocked her Lok Sabha constituency rival Asadduddin Owaisi after he claimed of receiving death threats. BJP's Latha is a philanthrophist who has worked with Muslim women groups in Hyderabad

Taking a sharp dig at Asadduddin Owaisi, BJP's Madhavi Latha called the four-time Hyderabad MP a “friend of people from ISIS" and mocked him for his claim of receiving death threats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Who is giving him (Asaduddin Owaisi) death threats?...Look at the level of his friendships. He is friends with people from ISIS, the kings' group. He says that he has a stronghold here and then says that he is receiving death threats," the news agency quoted ANI as saying.

The attack from the BJP's Hyderabad candidate has come after All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that he received threat calls after he visited late Mukhtar Ansari's family in UP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, Owaisi claimed on social media and even appealed to monitor the alleged threat calls he received after the meeting. Owaisi had visited gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's family after he died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in UP's Banda on March 28.

While appealing to ECI monitoring of the threat, Owaisi said the “atmosphere created in the country" is giving people to say such things.

“The atmosphere created in the country is giving them strength to say such things. We will live as long as it is destined and no one is here to live forever. We appeal to ECI to monitor the situation," Owaisi was quoted by ANI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Madhavi Latha? Known as a strong Hindutva proponent, Madhavi Latha is a philanthropist, classical dancer and entrepreneur. She has also worked with several Muslim women groups and also created a fund for destitute Muslim women. She is also known for her activism among Muslim women against triple talaq.

About Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of Owaisi family. It constitutes Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakatpura. A maximum number of its state assembly seats are also held by AIMIM. However, Goshamahal is an exception, where BJP's Raja Singh managed to maintain his leadership. Before Asaddudin Owaisi, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat was represented by his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi from 1984 to 2004.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!