BJP's ‘Mohabbat dil mein mitli hein’ song mocks Rahul Gandhi, Congress, netizens say ‘there is no gimmick…’

 1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' slogan, calls Congress a failed product. BJP releases song mocking Congress. Mixed reactions from netizens. PM promises peace in Manipur.

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi leave Parliament premises after Opposition MPs stage a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the No Confidence Motion during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, August 10, 2023. (Hindustan Times)Premium
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi leave Parliament premises after Opposition MPs stage a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the No Confidence Motion during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, August 10, 2023. (Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while responding to the no confidence motion on Thursday mocked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ slogan.

PM Modi said, “I can understand Congress' problem, they have been launching a failed product repeatedly. The launch fails every time."

“The launching fails and they harbour hatred for voters. But PR people propagate 'Mohabbat ki dukan'. That is why, people of the country are saying, 'Ye hai loot ki dukan, jhooth ka bazaar'", the prime minister said.

Following the speech, BJP released a song on Friday morning mocking Congress party and the Gandhi family and captioned it as - ‘Love lives in the heart, not in the shop. This is earned, not sold anywhere. It lives in the heart, not in the shop.’

Netizen showed a mixed reaction to video.

Many enthusiastically responded simply with comment like ‘Jai ho’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’

One said, If there is love for the country then there will be patriots.

The whole world is accepting Modi as a hero because everyone knows that there is no gimmick like Modi, another follower said.

However, few people also reacted negatively.

“If the opposition INDIA had not brought no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Modi would not have come to the house - he was forced to come. This is the first victory of #INDIA ...!"

Meanwhile, the Congress party posted another video a few hours later showing Rahul Gandhi interacting with children.

 

Ensuring peace in Manipur, PM Modi said during the no confidence motion, "Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time."

He further said the country is with the people of Manipur. “I want to tell people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you," he added.

 

 

11 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
