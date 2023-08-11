Prime Minister Narendra Modi while responding to the no confidence motion on Thursday mocked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi 's ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ slogan.

PM Modi said, “I can understand Congress' problem, they have been launching a failed product repeatedly. The launch fails every time."

“The launching fails and they harbour hatred for voters. But PR people propagate 'Mohabbat ki dukan'. That is why, people of the country are saying, 'Ye hai loot ki dukan, jhooth ka bazaar'", the prime minister said.

Following the speech, BJP released a song on Friday morning mocking Congress party and the Gandhi family and captioned it as - ‘Love lives in the heart, not in the shop. This is earned, not sold anywhere. It lives in the heart, not in the shop.’