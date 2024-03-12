BJP's Nayab Saini replaces Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM
The new chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was administered the oath of office in Chandigarh by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, was elected leader of the BJP's legislative party at its meeting held early on Tuesday
NEW DELHI : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new chief minister of Haryana on Tuesday, hours after his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down along with the entire cabinet, including the three members of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).