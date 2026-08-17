Piyush Goyal is BJP's new national treasurer, Smriti Irani Gen Secy: Full list of ‘Team Nitin Nabin’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced a team under its national President Nitin Nabin.
The announcement specifies individuals assigned to high-ranking roles including National Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and National Secretaries. The list also extends to specialised administrative positions such as Treasurers, Central Office In-charges, and various regional coordinators.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party.
“This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them,” he said in a post on X.
The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief.
Nabin congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers. “This team, enriched with experience and energy, will impart new momentum to the organization under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. I am fully confident that all members of the team, driven by the sentiments of the workers, will further strengthen the organization and take the resolve of 'Developed India' and the mission of national service to new heights,” Nabin said in a post
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been made General Secretary Incharge of Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are schedule next year. Ram Madhav is among the 13 newly-named national vice presidents of the party.
Union Minister of of Commerce and Industry of India, Piyush Goyal has been made national tresurer of the party. With the new role, Goyal might lose his ministry given BJP "one person, one post" principle.
The BJP has also made former AAP leader, Sandeep Pathak as National Secretary (Delhi). BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation).
Vasundhara Raje Scindia (Rajasthan)
Tirath Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand)
Ram Madhav (Delhi)
Baijyant Jay Panda (Odisha)
D Purandeshwari (Andhra Pradesh)
Rekha Verma (Uttar Pradesh)
Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi (Gujarat)
Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar (Maharashtra)
Manpreet Singh Badal (Punjab)
Lal Singh Arya (Madhya Pradesh)
M Nagaraja (Karnataka)
Tariq Mansoor (Uttar Pradesh)
Dr Madhuchandra Kar (West Bengal)
National General Secretary (Org.): BL Santhosh (Delhi)
National Joint General Secretaries (Org.): Shivprakash (Mumbai) and Saudan Singh (Chandigarh)
Vinod Tawde (Maharashtra)
Sunil Bansal (Delhi)
Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura)
Smriti Irani (Uttar Pradesh)
Dr. Satish Poonia (Rajasthan)
Gajendra Patel (Madhya Pradesh)
Harish Dwivedi (Uttar Pradesh)
Sanjay Bhatia (Haryana)
Kavita Patidar (Madhya Pradesh)
K. Surendran (Keralam)
Bhola Singh (Uttar Pradesh)
Dr. Pradip Varma (Jharkhand)
Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel (Gujarat)
Sandeep Pathak (Delhi)
Phangnon Konyak (Nagaland)
Sangeeta Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)
Anil Antony (Keralam)
M. Venkateshan (Tamil Nadu)
Manoj Tigga (West Bengal)
Siddharth Shambhu (Bihar)
Dr. Swadesh Singh (Delhi)
Mriganka Deo Barman (Assam)
Rohan Gupta (Gujarat)
Jai Prakash (Delhi)
National Treasurer: Piyush Goyal (Maharashtra)
National Joint Treasurer: Rajesh Mangal (Rajasthan)
Central Office In-charge: Tarun Chugh (Punjab)
Central Office Secretary: Mahendra Pandey (Uttarakhand)
North-East Coordinator: Dr. Sambit Patra (Odisha)
North-East Joint Coordinator: Rajiv Babbar (Delhi)
All Cells Coordinator: Vishnu Datt Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)
All Cells Joint Coordinators: Rituraj Sinha (Bihar) and Shri Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh)
Yuva Morcha: Dr. Hemang Joshi (Gujarat)
Mahila Morcha: Roop Kumari Choudhary (Chhattisgarh)
OBC Morcha: Amarpal Maurya (Uttar Pradesh)
Kisan Morcha: Bansilal Gurjar (Madhya Pradesh)
SC Morcha: Shivesh Kumar Ram (Bihar)
ST Morcha: Dr. Mannalal Rawat (Rajasthan)
Minority Morcha: Kunwar Basit Ali (Uttar Pradesh)
Media Convenor: Anil Baluni (Uttarakhand)
Media Co-Convenors: Ashish Usha Agrawal (Madhya Pradesh), Pradeep Bhandari (Delhi), and Shri Siddharth Yadav (Delhi)
Social Media Convenor: Deepak Mhaskey (Chhattisgarh)
Social Media Co-Convenors: Priti Gandhi (Maharashtra), Shivanand Dwivedi (Delhi), Alok Bhatt (Uttarakhand), and Arun Yadav (Haryana)
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.