BJP's performance in Rajya Sabha elections shows it will cross 400-mark in Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Sudhanshu Trivedi
BJP won 10 of 15 Rajya Sabha seats across three states
Buoyed by the victory of all eight Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, on Tuesday, exuded confidence that the saffron party will win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024 with over 400 seats in its kitty. He was also confident of winning all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the elections due in April-May.