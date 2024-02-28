Buoyed by the victory of all eight Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, on Tuesday, exuded confidence that the saffron party will win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024 with over 400 seats in its kitty. He was also confident of winning all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the elections due in April-May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is a matter of immense happiness that all the eight candidates of the BJP have won. Definitely, this is an indication of the future. It will be 80 out of 80 (Lok Sabha seats) in UP, and 400-plus for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) nationally," Trivedi, one of the victorious candidates of the BJP, told PTI.

BJP candidates who won Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh Former Union Minister RPN Singh

Former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh

General secretary of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit Amarpal Maurya

Former state minister Sangeeta Balwant

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi

Former MLA Sadhna Singh

Former Agra mayor Naveen Jain

Sanjay Seth, a former SP leader, joined the BJP in 2019. Two of the Samajwadi Party candidates -- actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman -- emerged victorious, but its third candidate, Alok Ranjan, a retired IAS officer, faced defeat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another victorious candidate of the BJP, R P N Singh, also exuded confidence that the BJP will bag all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. "Entire UP knows about SP. When they were in power, they indulged in goondaism and loot. The people of UP have made up their mind to make the BJP win on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state," Singh said on SP's allegation of horse trading,

Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, also hailed the Rajya Sabha poll results and said that it will continue to produce a positive impact on BJP's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and in the next state assembly elections.

Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, felicitated all the eight BJP candidates who won the Rajya Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rajya Sabha polls for 15 seats across three states were allegedly marked by cross-voting, with the BJP winning 10 seats, the Congress three and the Samajwadi Party two seats. The BJP was the main gainer, having won an additional seat in Uttar Pradesh and bagging one in Himachal Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

