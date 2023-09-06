BJP's Pralhad Joshi's response to Sonia Gandhi, says you are trying to politicise…7 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Opposition politicising special Parliament session, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi; will inform public of agenda.
Responding to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over not sharing its agenda for the upcoming special Parliament Session beginning September 18-22, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi' said that the Opposition is unnecessarily politicising the issue, adding that it will inform the public what is going to happen during the session.