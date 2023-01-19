BJP's priority is only development, not vote bank: PM Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made it clear to a gathering he was addressing in poll-bound Karnataka that the BJP government's priority is not vote bank, their priority is ‘development, development and more development’.
Modi said the country cannot be developed until even a single district is lagging behind in development. We have encouraged developmental activities that were declared backward by earlier governments, he said.
This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the poll-bound Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on 12 January to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive road show. The trip also gains significance, as the ruling BJP prepares for assembly polls in Karnataka due by May and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of total 224 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at Yadgiri said that water security is necessary for the development of 21st century India. “When we came to power, there were only 3 crore rural homes with tap water connection in the nation. Today, 11 crore rural homes have tap water connection" PM Modi said at an event in poll-bound Karnataka.
On Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Hakku Patra' (land title deed) distribution drive for over 52,000 nomadic Lambani tribes in five districts in north Karnataka.
The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project at Kodekal.
The state of Karnataka is slated to go into assembly elections in 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, “Double engine government means double welfare. You can see how Karnataka is benefitting by this" to the gathering.
Prime Minister Modi at the event also said that the next 25 years is going to be 'Amrit Kaal' for every citizen and State. He added that the citizen and the government will have to build India towards a developed nation during this period.
"India can be developed when there are good crops in the fields and industries expand too," the PM noted.
Targeting the Congress without naming it, Modi said earlier governments had shirked their responsibilities declaring Yadgiri and surrounding regions of north Karnataka as backward.
"Our government's priority is not vote bank, our priority is development." Referring to the double engine government (BJP governments at Centre and State), Modi said, "it means double welfare. You can see how Karnataka is benefitting by this."
