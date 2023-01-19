BJP's priority is only development, not vote bank: PM Modi in Karnataka

This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the poll-bound Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on 12 January to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive road show. The trip also gains significance, as the ruling BJP prepares for assembly polls in Karnataka due by May and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of total 224 seats.

