BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Ajay Pratap Singh quits party

BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Ajay Pratap Singh says he has resigned from party's primary membership

BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Ajay Pratap Singh says he has resigned from party's primary membership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!