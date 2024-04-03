Former Bihar Chief Minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said on Wednesday that he won't be able to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 due to his ongoing battle with cancer.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader wrote, “I have been battling cancer for the past six months. I felt that it was time to tell people about it. I will not be able to do anything during the Lok Sabha elections. I have told the Prime Minister everything."

Sushil Kumar Modi, who has held prominent roles in Bihar politics and served as a member of both houses of parliament—the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha—explained that his current health condition prevents him from actively engaging in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In addition to his role as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi has also served as the state's Finance Minister. With a political career spanning more than 30 years, he has played a pivotal role in shaping Bihar's political environment and has made substantial contributions to the state's political arena.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!