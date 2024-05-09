BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance faces turbulence amid Lok Sabha polls, Eknath Shinde rushes to Nashik
BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra faces internal discord over the nomination of Hemant Godse from Nashik constituency. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held meetings with several stakeholders on Wednesday to resolve issues ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine in Maharashtra found itself on shaky grounds this week amid clashes in Nashik constituency. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde headed to the city on Wednesday as differences within the alliance threatened to derail the Lok Sabha poll campaign of sitting MP Hemant Godse. The BJP had initially opposed his candidature and sought to give the seat to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.