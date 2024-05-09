BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra faces internal discord over the nomination of Hemant Godse from Nashik constituency. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held meetings with several stakeholders on Wednesday to resolve issues ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine in Maharashtra found itself on shaky grounds this week amid clashes in Nashik constituency. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde headed to the city on Wednesday as differences within the alliance threatened to derail the Lok Sabha poll campaign of sitting MP Hemant Godse. The BJP had initially opposed his candidature and sought to give the seat to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with local party leaders on Wednesday in a bid to pacify them and improve the campaign prospects. He voiced confidence in Godse's campaign — insisting that victory was assured with the support of former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vijay Karanjkar. Godse also met with NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal at Shinde's behest and sought his support for the campaign.

Godse's nomination had also prompted infighting within the Shiv Sena ranks with district chief Ajay Boraste and his supporters keeping their distance from the campaign. Boraste was also pacified with multiple assurances during the meeting on Wednesday.

"Everyone is together for the victory of Hemant Godse. He is a two-term MP…Now Karanjkar is with Godse. Therefore, Godse's victory is confirmed. Vijay Karanjkar, like you, I was also in the race (for the chief minister's post) till the last minute. If not me, someone else would have been made the chief minister, but he himself jumped into the race and became the chief minister," the CM said on Wednesday.

The former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had been keen on contesting the seat and resigned as Nashik district unit president after the party fielded Waje. He had eventually withdrawn his nomination and opted to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has fielded Rajabhau Waje from Nashik while spiritual leader Shantigiri Maharaj is contesting as an independent candidate.

“I held talks with Shantigiri Maharaj. I requested him to continue working in religious and spiritual fields rather than the political field. I told him that he should give his blessings to politicians. In response, he said he would take a decision on it by consulting his people," Shinde added.

Election to the Nashik parliamentary seat will be held in the last phase on May 20.

(With inputs from agencies)

