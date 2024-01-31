BMC allots over ₹500 crore to BJP-Shinde coalition MLAs for Mumbai development, none to Opposition: Report
Over ₹500 crore in BMC funds allocated in February-December 2023 went exclusively to ruling coalition MLAs while opposition MLAs received none, reveals an Indian Express investigation.
Mumbai faces a stark imbalance in infrastructure development, according to an Indian Express investigation. The allocation of funds from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) leans heavily towards MLAs of the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena coalition. The pattern of sidelining those from the Opposition emerged from a February 2023 policy that enabled MLAs to request BMC funds for local projects.