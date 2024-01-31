Mumbai faces a stark imbalance in infrastructure development, according to an Indian Express investigation. The allocation of funds from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) leans heavily towards MLAs of the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena coalition. The pattern of sidelining those from the Opposition emerged from a February 2023 policy that enabled MLAs to request BMC funds for local projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than ₹500 crore was disbursed during Februaru-December 2023. The entire amount, as per the publication, was allotted to MLAs from the BJP-Shinde coalition.

Also Read: Mumbai air pollution: Anti-smog guns, 35ft iron sheet- BMC implements measures to curb air pollution Records indicate that all 21 ruling coalition MLAs successfully secured funds up to December 2023. However, the 15 opposition MLAs received none despite 11 requests. The funds, a small part of the BMC's ₹52,619-crore budget, were meant for diverse development tasks. These range from drain repairs in Dharavi to park beautification in Sewri. The BMC, typically managed by 227 elected corporators, currently operates without an elected body. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under this framework, Guardian Ministers authorise fund disbursements for MLAs' projects. While ruling party MLAs swiftly obtained approvals, the opposition faced roadblocks, reported the publication.

Also Read: Mumbai Police summons former BMC commissioner for irregularities in body bags purchase during Covid-19 For instance, BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha secured ₹24 crore within a week for his constituency. Opposition MLAs like Uddhav Bal Thackeray Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar and Congress' Varsha Gaikwad, on the contrary, await funds despite repeated requests, as per Indian Express. This discrepancy extends to various constituencies and hinders essential civic work.

The Indian Express highlighted these disparities, shedding light on the challenges faced by opposition MLAs in garnering support for their constituencies' development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘No pending requests’ Guardian Minister Lodha, however, insisted on a non-partisan approach to fund allocation. He said there were no pending requests from opposition MLAs. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Also Read: BMC withdraws 10% water cut for Mumbai, suburbs from today. Details here “At present, I don’t have any pending letters in my possession from the Opposition MLAs. We are disbursing the funds in a liberal manner by assessing the merit of the proposals, which we are receiving and there is no favouritism being done towards anybody," Lodha told the publication.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!