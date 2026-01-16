BMC Election Results: 5 key factors that helped BJP storm India’s richest civic body, ending Thackeray dominance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance is set to come to power in 25 of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, where elections were held on January 15.

Breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena, the BJP on Friday emerged as the single largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The BJP-led alliance was set to surpass the 114-seat majority mark in the 227-member BMC, which is India's richest civic body, whose budget for 2025-26 is a whopping ₹74,427 crore. Counting of votes was held on Friday, a day after the polling saw a 54.77 per cent turnout.

The State Election Commission is yet to release an official statement on all the results.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis said, addressing jubilant party workers in south Mumbai in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters over the emphatic victory of BJP and allies in the civic polls.

“Thank you Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s agenda of pro-people good governance,” Modi posted on X.

Coupled with a decent performance by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP is now in the driver's seat to govern the cash-rich Mumbai civic body. The high-stakes battle for BMC saw the Thackeray cousins reunite after two decades, only to see their hopes dashed as the results announced so far indicated.

The results today cements the BJP’s position as Maharashtra’s leading political force, underscoring that its dominance now clearly extends to urban civic bodies as well, beyond just Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Here are five factors that worked for BJP in BMC Polls

1- Strong BJP-Sena Alliance The BJP’s alliance with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena helped it retain a strong Marathi-Hindutva voter base, particularly in suburban Mumbai. The Shinde camp also brought with it organisational cadres and former corporators, strengthening booth-level mobilisation.

The BJP-led Mahayuti is in power in the state where the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) has emerged as a powerful combination

2- Leadership: Devendra Fadnavis Factor The BJP benefitted from clear leadership faces—Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde—offering voters a sense of clarity and continuity, compared to an opposition lacking a unified leadership narrative.

Fadnavis has emerged as the man of the moment, with the BJP under his leadership surpassing its previous high of 82 seats in the 2017 BMC elections. The success of BJP's ‘Mission Mumbai' has now firmly established it as the key political force in the financial capital. The result marks a significant shift in Mumbai's power structure.

3- Split in Opposition Votes A major factor that helped BJP is fragmented opposition. The division between Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Congress, and NCP (SP) prevented effective vote consolidation, especially in middle-class and Marathi-speaking pockets where anti-BJP votes got split.

Congress refused to share a platform with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Nanirman Sena due to ideological differences and fear of losing the North Indian vote bank, and is contesting independently. But in several other key regions, the party stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the MNS in an alliance.

4- The Shifting of Narrative For years, the BMC was considered the invincible fortress of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. With the BJP's victory, the narrative of Mumbai politics has moved from the traditional identity-based ‘Marathi asmita' to a mandate for the BJP's plank of vikas' (development) and urban infrastructure.

The BJP successfully framed the election around ‘stable governance’ and development, highlighting stalled projects during administrator rule and projecting the Mahayuti as best placed to unlock Mumbai’s civic logjam.

5- Hindutva Pitch Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane said the BJP and Shiv Sena's strong showing in the BMC polls amounted to a clear mandate for its Hindutva pitch during the campaign, as the alliance surged ahead in the race.

“Hindutva has always been our soul; one cannot differentiate our Hindutva from development,” Fadnavis said.

Apart from these reasons, the BJP effectively blended national leadership appeal with local civic promises, ensuring alignment between state-level power and Mumbai’s municipal governance.