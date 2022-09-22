With the Dusserah rally being the next point of contention between the two rival Shiv Sena factions, both sides are prepared to hold the rally in October. While Uddhav Thackeray while speaking to party workers in Goregaon on Wednesday said the annual Dussehra rally will take place at the Shivaji Park, reports suggest the Eknath Shinde faction has started to make arrangements for the rally without getting approval from the civic body.

