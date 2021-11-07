Bombay High Court remands Anil Deshmukh in ED custody till 12 November

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The ED had earlier arrested two persons in the case – Sanjeev Palande (additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant). The agency earlier submitted its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a charge sheet) against the duo before a special court.

