Border tensions direct result of actions taken by China: Foreign ministry

The spokesperson’s comments came as Indian and Chinese military commanders were continuing their dialogue for the fourth consecutive day to defuse tensions that had spiked over the weekend after Chinese soldiers tried to open a new front in the current faceoff between the two sides by attempting intrusions along the south bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. Tensions are already high over China occupying what is seen as Indian territory on the north bank of the Pangong Tso lake.