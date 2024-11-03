‘Bored of him’: Rahul Gandhi refrains from criticising PM Modi in Wayanad while campaigning for sister Priyanka

During a Wayanad campaign, Rahul Gandhi deemed PM Modi a boring topic, focusing instead on his sister Priyanka. The Wayanad bypolls are scheduled for November 13.

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Wayanad, Nov 03 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of party General Secretary and candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at Areekode in Wayanad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Wayanad, Nov 03 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of party General Secretary and candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at Areekode in Wayanad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(AICC)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi avoided mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on Sunday and dubbed it a ‘boring’ topic. The assertion came while he campaigned with Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad for the upcoming bypolls. Meanwhile his sister lambasted the PM for ‘favoring big business interests over the well-being of the people’.

“In this meeting, I have a choice in front of me to either give a political message or a speech I would give to my family members. I would rather speak to you like I speak to my family. I would like to give a speech more about the candidate herself. And, anyway, she has already mentioned Mr. Modi and we all bored of him…then why mention him twice?” Rahul Gandhi asked during the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha polls from both Wayanad and Raebareli earlier this year. A by-election was necessitated after he opted to retain the family bastion of Raebareli. Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.

 

My sister has always been a campaigner. She never stood for election. That should tell you something about her character, Gandhi told the crowd on Sunday.

Sharing their nostalgic memories of childhood when they competed with each other using the cameras gifted by their father (late Rajiv Gandhi) for capturing the best photograph, he said, "I still don't remember who won the competition.. ok.. she (Priyanka ) is now saying that I won."

He said Priyanka had travelled a long distance from the little girl taking the photographs.

"She understands that the beauty is that everyone has millions and millions of labels, every single person is unique, everything is unique - someone might see weakness, she'll see strength - that is my sister," the Leader of Opposition said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that Priyanka can do more roles than him.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency consists of seven Assembly segments-- Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST) and Kalpetta in Wayanad district, Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 10:30 PM IST
