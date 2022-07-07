Mr. Johnson’s departure now paves the way for a lengthy process to find a successor within the Conservative Party. Lawmakers from the party will hold a series of ballots to whittle down the list of contenders to two. The roughly 150,000 paid-up members of the Conservative Party then vote to choose the winner. There is no obvious front-runner, though Defense Secretary Ben Wallace came top of a YouGov snap poll among party members on Thursday. He declined to comment when asked if he planned to run. Others likely to be in the running are former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak who is considered a favorite, along with his replacement as chancellor of the exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi and Penny Mordaunt, a minister in the trade department.