Boris Johnson visits UAE, Saudi Arabia, seeking more oil

Earlier this month the U.A.E., which has about 1 million barrels a day of so-called spare capacity, said it would push the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to pump more oil, as crude prices rocketed to near record highs during Russia’s war on Ukraine. But other OPEC officials said they were taken aback by the sudden shift in the U.A.E.’s message and that they weren’t consulted. Despite the comments, the country has yet to take any substantial action or encourage OPEC to change its course.

