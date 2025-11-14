Bots, Billionaires Behind Gen Z March in Mexico, Sheinbaum Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized a Gen Z march planned for Saturday in Mexico City, calling it a movement financed by right-wing politicians and business leaders who oppose her government.

The demonstration is being promoted on social media by 8 million bots operating from outside the country, she said on Thursday during a daily news conference from the presidential palace.

“We agree with freedom of expression and freedom of demonstration if there are young people who have demands, but the issue here is who is promoting the demonstration,” Sheinbaum said. “People should know how this demonstration was organized so that no one is used.”

Other government officials named specific individuals: Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, former President Vicente Fox and businessman Claudio X. Gonzalez are among the key sponsors of the march, according to an analysis produced by Infodemia, an official fact-checking agency tasked with combating what it calls “fake news” targeting the government.

Representatives for Salinas Pliego, Fox and Gonzalez didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Miguel Elorza, head of Infodemia, added during the same news conference that leaders from the opposition PRI and PAN parties are also supporting the protest.

Barricades

If successful, Mexico’s Gen Z march could become another challenge for Sheinbaum, who is already grappling with tense trade negotiations with the US, efforts to curb organized crime, and attempts to revive a stagnant economy.

Youth-led protests have been erupting worldwide, toppling governments and shaking entrenched elites amid growing anger over inequality, unemployment, and corruption.

In Mexico, organizers say Gen Zers plan to protest peacefully against rising crime at the Zocalo, the capital’s main square. The movement gained momentum after Carlos Manzo, an influential mayor known for his hardline stance against organized crime, was shot dead earlier this month in Uruapan, in the western state of Michoacan.

Authorities have blocked access to the National Palace in downtown Mexico City with metal barriers to prevent protesters from approaching on Saturday.

Gen Z activists have also been mobilizing in Peru, where youth collectives have held demonstrations for weeks. Another protest is scheduled there for Friday.

