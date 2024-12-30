BPSC Protests: Prashant Kishor gives Bihar govt 48-hour ultimatum amid heated exchange with aspirants

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has found himself at the centre of a massive political row as hundreds protest against 'irregularities' in the BPSC exam.

Videos of the former poll strategist arguing with the agitating students have since gone viral — with many claiming that he ‘fled’ the scene. Meanwhile, the Bihar Police registered an FIR against 600 to 700 people, including Kishor, for instigating people and creating law and order issues at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

“We have decided to give the government 48 hours...I would request all the leaders who want to lead the protest to come forward and stand with the students...I was standing with the students, and till I was there, no lathi charge was done...Whoever official is involved in the lathi charge, we will take legal action against them,” the politician insisted on Monday.

The assertion came soon after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that people who "said they would be at the forefront fled" the protest site before police action.

Meanwhile, a clip re-shared on X by the RJD handle showed the politician engaged in a war of words with a protester, purportedly after he went to meet them on Sunday evening.

“You asked me for blankets, and you are misbehaving?” the politician can be heard asking in the clip.

The remark appeared to spark outrage, with several protesters vociferously countering his assertion. Students were heard raising ‘go back’ slogans as the war of words continued.

“You are trying to intimidate us with blankets?” countered one protester.

Police used water cannons and lathi charge to disperse students demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam on Sunday. Authorities said they had taken action after the agitating students attempted to march to the Chief Minister's home on December 13.

Nearly five lakh candidates had appeared at more than 900 centres across the state for the Combined Competitive Exams. Controversy arose after hundreds of candidates boycotted an exam centre in Patna, alleging a 'paper leak'.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has denied the allegation and deemed it a “conspiracy” to get the exams cancelled—despite re-examination being ordered for more than 10,000 candidates who had been assigned the Bapu Pariksha Parisar at the centre of the controversy.

The protesters have sought a cancellation of the entire examination and argue that retests for a small group of candidates will create an unfair advantage.

"The protesting candidates believe that BPSC's reluctance to order a fresh examination stems from the fact that crores of rupees have already changed hands. Posts to be filled up through the December 13 test had been put on sale," the Jan Suraaj Party founder alleged on Monday.