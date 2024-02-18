Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed in 2022 garnered massive protest, received a personal message from Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders where she was highly praised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wilders also said he would like to meet 'brave' Nupur Sharma when he visits India.

Wilders took to X to state, "I sent a personal message of support to the brave Nupur Sharma, who is threatened by Islamists for years now only for speaking the truth. Freedom loving people all over the world should support her. I hope to meet her one day while visiting India," he said on X.

In 2022, when Sharma controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad made headlines, Wilders had defended her and called her a hero

"Nupur Sharma is a hero who spoke nothing but the truth. The whole world should be proud of her. She deserves the Nobel Prize. And India is a Hindu nation, the Indian government is obliged to defend Hindus against Islamic hate and violence strongly," he had said in a tweet.

Geert Wilders controversies: Geert Wilders, leading the nationalist Freedom Party in the Netherlands, won the election but fell short of a majority. Since November, he's sought a coalition with Mark Rutte's centre-right party, the New Social Contract, and the farmers' protest party BBB.

Wilders was long a firebrand lashing out at Islam, at the EU and migrants -— a stance which brought him close to power but never in it, in a nation known for compromise politics.

Last year in an unverified video, he was heard urging Muslims who find the Quran more important than the law of the land to leave the country.

“I have a message for all the Muslims in the Netherlands who do not respect our freedom, our democracy and our core values, who find the rules of the Quran more important than our secular laws," he purportedly said.

However, during the final weeks of his campaign, Wilders somewhat softened his stance and vowed that he would be a prime minister for all Dutch people, so much so that he gained the moniker Geert “Milders."

